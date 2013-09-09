Archived press release
09 September 2013

Commenting on Energy and Climate Change Secretary Ed Davey’s speech on fracking today (Monday 9 September 2013), Friends of the Earth’s Head of Campaigns Andrew Pendleton said:

“Ed Davey admits that shale gas won’t cut fuel bills or guarantee energy security.

“Despite this he’s pushing ahead with this dash for gas that has seen local communities face blunder after blunder from fracking companies and regulators and where the only thing that is guaranteed is that it will threaten our climate targets.

“Mr Davey’s chief scientist says that without a global climate deal, new fossil fuel extraction will increase the risk of climate change.

“Instead of fracking, Mr Davey’s department should concentrate on improving energy efficiency and supporting renewables.”

ENDS

Notes to editors:

1. For more information see Friends of the Earth’s briefing on shale gas.

