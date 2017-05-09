B&Q to ban neonicotinoid pesticides from flowering plant range to protect bees – other retailers urged to follow suit

Garden centres and leading plant retailers are being urged by Friends of the Earth to follow B&Q’s lead after the retailer announced today (Tuesday 9 May) that it has banned suppliers from using neonicotinoid pesticides in its flowering plant range from early next year.

The call comes ahead of Friends of the Earth’s Great British Bee Count (19 May-30 June), which starts next week, and encourages people to find out more about the bees in their neighborhood and what they can do to help these under-threat pollinators.

Friends of the Earth bee campaigner Nick Rau said:

“B&Q’s commitment to ban pesticides linked to bee decline from its flowering plants range is fantastic news – we hope other garden-centres and retailers will follow suit.

“The horticulture industry should stop using these pesticides as soon as possible - and label any plants containing restricted neonicotinoids until this is achieved.



“Planting bee-friendly gardens and other spaces is vitally important for the UK’s threatened bees. Gardeners should ask retailers for neonic-free plants. If in doubt people can always choose organic plants or grow them from seed.”

The Great British Bee Count – organised by Friends of the Earth, supported by Buglife and sponsored by Waitrose - is taking place 19 May and 30 June. People can get involved with a FREE and easy-to-use app at: www.greatbritishbeecount.co.uk