Commenting on Caroline Flint’s speech at the Labour party conference today (Tuesday 24 September 2013), Friends of the Earth’s Policy and Campaigns Director Craig Bennett said:

“Caroline Flint is spot on. The best way to slash fuel bills and create jobs in new British industries is to stop homes leaking heat and invest in clean power.

“For too long the Big Six energy firms have kept the nation hooked on dirty and increasingly expensive fossil fuels.

“Labour must now set out how it would embark on a nationwide programme to insulate Britain's homes and ensure every community can benefit from producing its own clean energy.”

