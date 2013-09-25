Commenting on the debate surrounding Ed Miliband’s pledge to freeze energy bills, Friends of the Earth’s Head of Campaigns Andrew Pendleton said:

“Households will welcome any help they can get with rising fuel bills and are mistrustful of the energy firms who they see making large profits while continually increasing prices

“Any action to help keep bills from rising in the short term must be accompanied by a massive drive to stop our homes leaking energy – this is the only way to ensure we end the scandal of fuel poverty in the future.'

“With UK households wasting £1.8bn a year due to the lack of insulation, it’s scandalous that only 12 households have had energy saving measures carried out under the Government’s flagship Green Deal.

“And because gas has been the driver of rocketing energy bills, we must also hasten the transition to clean energy, which is why a 2030 power sector decarbonisation target in the Energy Bill is essential.”

