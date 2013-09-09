Reacting to news that Cuadrilla has been forced to suspend drilling near the West Sussex village of Balcombe because of noise limit breaches, Friends of the Earth’s South East Regional Campaigner, Brenda Pollack, said:

"With such intense national focus on Balcombe, it’s astonishing that action wasn’t taken sooner to stop Cuadrilla breaching noise limits.

“This latest incident will further undermine public confidence in the regulatory system and Government plans to develop the shale gas and oil industry in Britain.”

ENDS

Notes to editors:

1. Fracking firm ordered to stop drilling in Balcombe after "rattling" noise complaints.

2. Last week Friends of the Earth wrote to West Sussex County Council following concerns that Cuadrilla may be drilling at Balcombe in breach of its existing planning permission. The letter followed Cuadrilla’s decision last week to withdraw a planning application to extend its current exploratory drilling planning permission at Balcombe for a further six months because of its failure to set out the full extent of its horizontal drilling plans.

3. In June 2013 Cuadrilla was forced to obtain mining waste and radioactive substances permits before starting test drilling at Balcome in Sussex, following a legal letter from Friends of the Earth and concerns expressed by local residents.

4. On 11 August 2013, David Cameron wrote in the Sunday Telegraph: “Local people will not be cut out and ignored. We are issuing very firm guidance: firms looking to frack should make people aware of their plans well before they apply for a permit. Dialogue is important and if residents express specific concerns, then companies should take them on board.”

5. Shale: Cuadrilla must apply for waste permits before Sussex test drilling, Friends of the Earth press release, June 2013.

6. For more information see Friends of the Earth’s briefing on shale gas.