Commenting on Ed Davey’s assertion today (Wednesday 18 September 2013) that fracking could help tackle climate change, Friends of the Earth’s Head of Campaigns Andrew Pendleton said:



“Ed Davey’s support for shale gas will further fracture the Liberal Democrats’ green credentials.



“His argument that fracking could help tackle climate change is as naive as it is inaccurate - if we punch Britain full of holes to extract shale gas, it will keep us hooked on dirty and polluting fossil fuels for decades to come.

“The Government should be prioritising energy efficiency and renewable power - we will not tackle climate change if we continue to seek out new sources of fossil fuels.”



