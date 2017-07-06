Despite Court Ruling, government ‘out on a limb’ on air pollution – says Friends of the Earth

Responding to today’s (5 July) ClientEarth High Court case, in which the judge ruled against their challenge to the government’s consultation on its draft Air Quality Plan, Oliver Hayes, Friend of the Earth air pollution campaigner, said:

“Despite today’s disappointing ruling, the government is increasingly out on a limb when it comes to air pollution. Diesel car sales are slumping. Citizen scientists are uncovering shocking pollution and demanding action. And both the Labour party – who pledged to end illegal air pollution by the end of next year - and the Liberal Democrats, offer far stronger air quality commitments.

“With such a public clamour for action, and with lives being cut short because of the air we’re breathing, the government’s apparent laissez-faire attitude to air pollution is inexcusable.

“It is plain as day that an Air Quality Plan worthy of the name must include adequate Clean Air Zones everywhere pollution is set to remain at illegal levels. This should go hand-in-hand with comprehensive support to help diesel drivers switch to clean alternatives. This is the standard by which July’s final Plan will be judged.”