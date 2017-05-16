Labour manifesto: fracking ban, Clean Air Act and nature protection

Commenting on the content of the Labour Manifesto launched today (16 May), Dave Timms, Friends of the Earth campaigner, said:

“Labour’s manifesto offers a compelling and practical vision for a sustainable energy system which bans fracking, keeps our homes warm and powers them with clean electricity.

“It’s great to see a rock solid commitment to ‘defend and extend’ the vital EU environmental rules which give us clean beaches, safe water and protect our wildlife and countryside.

“The commitment to a new Clean Air Act is a welcome part of the solution to the air-pollution health crisis, but legislation takes time and Labour should commit to Clean Air Zones to restrict dirty vehicles straight away.”

