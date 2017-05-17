Lib Dem manifesto: zero waste, clean air and climate action

Commenting on the content of the Liberal Democrat Manifesto launched today (17 May), Dave Timms, Friends of the Earth campaigner, said:

“These are welcome and ambitious measures to end the scandal of food waste and make efficient use of our natural resources. The public are increasingly fed-up by our throwaway society and the Lib Dems’ Zero Waste Act will set targets to end this.

“It’s great to see the Lib Dems targeting the scandal of air pollution. Too many vulnerable lives are blighted by dirty air and this manifesto contains some good measures, such as a scrappage scheme and low-emissions zones, to tackle this public health crisis. But the UK needs to go faster and further in order to match the true scale of the problem.

“The Lib Dems have made a strong commitment to the UK playing its role in dealing with climate change at home and internationally, but they need to provide more policy detail on how they intend to insulate the nation’s homes and clean up our energy system.”

ENDS

For more information contact: Maria Castellina on 020 7339 1657 or contact the Friends of the Earth press office on 020 7566 1649/07718 394786 (out of hours), [email protected].

Editor’s notes: