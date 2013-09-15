Commenting on Liberal Democrat backing for nuclear power at its annual conference today, Friends of the Earth’s Policy and Campaigns Director Craig Bennett said:

"Backing for nuclear power punches a huge hole in the Liberal Democrats fast-sinking green credibility.

"Nuclear power comes with massive costs attached. Ed Davey is deluded if he thinks new reactors can go ahead without public subsidy - building them will result in the Liberal Democrats, yet again, breaking their promises.

"Championing a plastic bag charge is a drop in the ocean. With its support for new reactors and gas-fired power stations and refusal to back power sector decarbonisation the Liberal Democrats are fast becoming Tory-lite when it comes to the environment."

