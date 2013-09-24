Commenting on Ed Miliband’s leader’s speech at the Labour party conference today (Tuesday 24 September 2013), Friends of the Earth’s Policy and Campaigns Director Craig Bennett said:

“Freezing energy bills will certainly be welcomed by cash-strapped households, who face rocketing prices due to the soaring cost of gas and bumper energy company profits.

“The only way to deliver an energy system we can all afford is by urgently investing in an ambitious and comprehensive energy efficiency programme and weaning the nation off increasingly costly fossil fuels – and this must be a priority for an incoming Labour Government.

“Ed Miliband was right to put the environment at the heart of his conference speech – he must now put it firmly at the centre of Labour’s policy-making to realise his goal of one million new green jobs.”

