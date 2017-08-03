National support for fracking at lowest level yet

UK support for fracking is at its lowest recorded level according to the latest BEIS Energy and Climate Change Public Attitude Tracker reported released today (3 August). Support for fracking has decreased over the last year, from 21% to just 16% .The same survey found that 33% of people polled were opposed: equal to the highest ever previously reported opposition.

This follows Friends of the Earth localised polling released last month that showed 66% of people surveyed in Lancashire oppose fracking in their area.

Rose Dickinson, Friends of the Earth campaigner, said:

“This makes bad reading for the industry because they know they are desperately fighting an unwinnable battle for support. In just the last week INEOS have taken desperate measures to try and stop peaceful protest, and Cuadrilla had to deliver machinery under cover of darkness – all in a bid to try and force fracking on communities that don’t want fracking.

“The extent to which this industry has failed to win over the public is undeniable, opposition is increasing not only where fracking is proposed, but across the whole country.”

Editor’s notes:

1.https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/634723/pat-wave-22-summary-report.pdf

2. YouGov Polling, Fieldwork dates 26th May – 6th June: http://bit.ly/fracking_youGov