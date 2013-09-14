Commenting on plans to introduce a 5p charge for plastic bags in England, due to be unveiled later today by Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg at the Lib Dem annual conference, Friends of the Earth's Policy and Campaigns Director, Craig Bennett said:

"A plastic bag charge is welcome news, but let's not get carried away.

"This small step will do little to tackle the nation's huge waste mountain and can't disguise the Government's woeful green record.

"Tougher action and ambitious targets are needed to cut waste and boost recycling, and bring England in line with the rest of the UK and much of Europe.

"If Nick Clegg wants to champion the environment he must do much better - starting by allowing Lib Dem peers to back a 2030 target for decarbonising the power sector when the Energy Bill reaches the House of Lords."

Notes to editors:

1. Lib Dems must stand up for the environment, writes Friends of the Earth’s Executive Director in Lib Dem Voice.

2. A report published on Friday (13 September) by seven leading charities, including Friends of the Earth, assessing the environmental performance of the four main parties since the general election, concluded that the Liberal Democrats “have failed to make the environment central to their governing project” and “they are subsequently losing their identity as a ‘green party’.”