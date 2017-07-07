Pop band Ten Millennia support Friends of the Earth with new album - released today

Yorkshire pop/soul/funk band, Ten Millennia are generously donating £1 to Friends of the Earth for every CD, download or vinyl album sold via their website, www.tenmillennia.com.

Ten Millennia are also taking £2 off every CD, download or vinyl album sold with the code ‘FOE17’ at point of checkout on their website.

Ten Millennia’s debut album is available today (7th July 2017). The lead single, entitled ‘Turn Me On’ from the eponymously titled album has been featured on BBC Radio 2’s New Music and ‘Upbeat’ and ‘Wednesday Workout’ playlists, as well as being championed by DJs such as Graham Norton, Paul O’Grady, Ken Bruce, Craig Charles, Tony Blackburn, Steve Wright, and Vanessa Feltz. The track has had over 1,000 plays on national and local radio. Channel 4’s Big Brunch premiered the accompanying video.

The band have long been aware of the precious and fragile nature of the environment but when they recorded the album in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside they felt motivated to spread the word, donate and encourage people to get more involved with the natural world around them.

Lead vocalist, Rosie, explains:

“It’s hugely important to us to support Friends of the Earth. The time that we spent in Yorkshire reminded us of the beautiful countryside we are blessed with, but it needs protecting. Friends of the Earth are a fantastic organisation, run by fantastic people, doing fantastic work for the benefit of everyone. I’m not an expert on global warming, but my biggest worry is the pollution of the planet. Forty thousand early deaths are attributed to air pollution-related illnesses in this country, and we’d like to do something about it by supporting Friends of the Earth and the work they do.”

