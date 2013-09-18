Welcoming the Government’s response to the Energy and Climate Change Select Committee’s report on the Severn Barrage today (Wednesday 18 September 2013), Friends of the Earth South West Campaigner Mike Birkin said:

“We should be doing far more to generate power from the tides and waves, but these plans have been hugely over-hyped and threaten wildlife and our environment.

“Ministers should get behind less damaging, smaller-scale power schemes in the Severn and help build a world class marine energy industry Britain can be proud of.”

