Tesco decision to replace single-use bags with bags for life welcomed

Responding to news that Tesco is to replace single use carrier bags with a new ‘Bag for Life’, Friends of the Earth campaigner Henry Chown said:



“We’re delighted Tesco is replacing disposable bags with bags for life – we hope other retailers follow suit.



“This initiative builds on the tremendous success of the government’s bag charge, which has seen a dramatic reduction in plastic bags and cut pollution in our towns, seas and countryside.



“This shows that shoppers and businesses will take positive action when the government leads. We now need similar moves to tackle disposable coffee cups and plastic bottles.”



