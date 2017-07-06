Tribute paid to Friends of the Earth Chair, Roger Clarke, who is stepping down after six successful years

Friends of the Earth Chief Executive Craig Bennett pays tribute to Trust Chair Roger Clarke, who will be stepping down in the autumn after six successful years.

During his tenure as Chair of Friends of the Earth Trust, Roger Clarke has overseen the development of a new strategy to make sure that the next generation will enjoy an environment that’s getting better: a safer climate, flourishing nature, and healthy air, water and food. The charity has also seen successes in protecting Britain’s bees with a national pollinator strategy, defending our climate with international agreement on the Paris accord and keeping the UK fracking free for six years.

Recruitment for a new Chair is now underway. Friends of the Earth is looking for an individual with gravitas who is passionate about campaigning for the environment, has significant governance experience and an understanding of the regulatory environment in which the charity operates. Interested applicants have until 30 July to apply.

Craig Bennett, Friends of the Earth Chief Executive, said:

“I am enormously grateful to Roger Clarke for his tireless contribution to Friends of the Earth Trust these last six years as Chair of the Board. He will move on having delivered a number of important achievements from improving our governance to helping the charity secure vital protections for our nature and climate.

“I am particularly grateful to Roger for the support he has given me these last two years as a new Chief Executive. We now begin the process to recruit a new Chair of the Board for Friends of the Earth Trust and know there will be great interest in this exciting opportunity to help create a better environment for the next generation.”

Roger Clarke, outgoing chair of Friends of the Earth Trust, said:

“It has been a privilege to serve Friends of the Earth. Our objectives and our campaigns are more important than ever. During my tenure we have overhauled the governance system and appointed a new Chief Executive, as well as campaigned successfully to get recognition of the risks of climate change and to keep fossil fuels in the ground.

“We now have a strong board and a dynamic senior leadership team. It's the right time to move on. I shall miss the excitement and challenge of leading the board, but will continue to support Friends of the Earth and wish the organisation every success.”

