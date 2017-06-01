Trump pulls out of Paris: Friends of the Earth promises to oppose any trade deal with the US

Donald Trump has officially pulled the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement. In response to the news, Craig Bennett, Friends of the Earth CEO said:

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges the world faces and the next five years are crucial. Only if we act now can we hope to prevent catastrophic climate change destroying lives.

"Friends of the Earth will campaign vigorously against any trade deal with the US. Why should they get to profit from trade with the UK, when their actions will result in more people dying from extreme weather around the world, contribute to ever more serious refugee crises, and cause increased flooding and disruption here in the UK?

“Whilst the rest of the world is uniting to face this threat, the US stands alone, an outcast. But even Trump cannot stop the renewables revolution that is already underway. With China, individual American States, and people across the globe willing to take action, this crisis can be averted.

“Whoever becomes the next UK Prime Minister, they must now show leadership on climate action – starting by catching up with the rest of the world on renewables, and abandoning ill-advised plans to force fracking on communities.”