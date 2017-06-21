Two out of three Lancashire residents oppose Conservative manifesto proposal to allow non-fracking drilling without planning permission

• Large parts of Lancashire are licensed for onshore oil and gas extraction

• Cuadrilla have already been delayed with plans for fracking due to significant local opposition

A YouGov survey [1] of Lancashire residents for Friends of the Earth released today reveals that 66% of respondents are opposed to the Conservative manifesto proposal to allow non-fracking drilling without planning permission, with almost half (46%) strongly opposed.

The Conservative manifesto contained controversial proposals on fracking. It laid out an ambition to let fracking firms with exploration licences carry out drilling for shale gas without any need for planning permission. This would mean that companies could drill and sample a well, often the first step towards full-scale fracking, without planning permission.

Friends of the Earth is calling on the government to:

• drop controversial deregulatory fracking and non-fracking drilling proposals - proposals that will face strong parliamentary resistance;

• implement an immediate ban on all fracking; and

• invest in renewable energy to put us on par with countries like Germany

Lancashire resident, and Friends of the Earth North West campaigner Helen Rimmer, said:

“This polling shows what Lancashire residents already knew, that this industry is unwanted not just here but anywhere in the country where fracking is proposed.

“We suspect that these damaging ideas may be quietly dropped in the face of significant opposition to fracking.

“These are desperate and undemocratic policies, in response to the fact the proponents of fracking have lost the public argument. The government should follow the lead of the growing number of places around the world, including Wales and Scotland, which have halted or banned fracking due to the risks posed to people and the environment.”

Notes to editors:

1. Polling results here.

2. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,148 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 26th May - 6th June 2017. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of adults in Lancashire (aged 18+).