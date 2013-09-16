Commenting on Vince Cable’s speech at the Liberal Democrat annual conference today, Friends of the Earth's Economics Campaigner David Powell said:

“Vince Cable is right to slam assaults on renewable energy as ‘ludicrous’ – the CBI have been crystal clear that the UK’s economic recovery must hinge on low-carbon power.

“But the Business Secretary’s support for a low carbon economy is undermined by a Green Investment Bank that can’t borrow and a set of industrial strategies that confusingly support both fossil fuels and wind power.

“Mr Cable’s policies suffer from the same lack of clear green direction as those of his party.

“By supporting fracking and ducking clean electricity targets, the Lib Dems risk sending jobs overseas as low-carbon investment goes elsewhere.”

ENDS

Notes to editors:

1. In July 2013 the National Audit Office criticised the Government’s suite of industrial strategies as lacking an “overarching commitment to ensure that the industrial strategy promotes green growth.”

5. A report published on Friday (13 September 2013) by seven leading charities, including Friends of the Earth, assessing the environmental performance of the four main parties since the general election, concluded that the Liberal Democrats “have failed to make the environment central to their governing project” and “they are subsequently losing their identity as a ‘green party’.”