Will Theresa May allow “climate pariah” DUP to weaken action on climate?

Responding to today’s news of a hung UK parliament and that the Conservative Party may govern with the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), James Orr, Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland Director said:

“Under the DUP leadership Northern Ireland has become a wild west for the environment. Northern Ireland is the dirty corner of the UK with some of the biggest illegal waste sites and mines in Europe. The pro-fracking DUP is a climate pariah.

“When we need clear leadership they are muddled over Brexit. They want to have their cake and eat it. On the one hand they are active Brexiteers but on the other and are desperate to preserve the economic benefits of ties with Europe.

“Their manifesto had hardly a positive word on the environment and nothing at all on climate change. Theresa May must not allow the DUP to further weaken her already inadequate manifesto commitments to maintain environmental protections and preserve nature.”

